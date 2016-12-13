Andover’s superintendent Rasmussen announces retirement

Greg Rasmussen, the superintendent of Andover schools, has announced his retirement, effective July 1, according to a news release Tuesday on the district’s website.
Rasmussen has been superintendent of USD 385 since 2013. In the next few weeks, the board will meet to discuss hiring a new superintendent.
Board president Melinda Fritze said in a statement that Rasmussen “has been a tremendous leader and advocate for our district and for public education throughout the state. … Greg has truly built a foundation of excellence during his tenure.”
