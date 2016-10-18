Wichita State professor leads team to uncover mammoth remains

Wichita State associate anthropology professor David Hughes and recent graduate Steven Roberts led a group of graduate students on a excavation of mammoth remains near Cunningham on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The team removed the fossil's tusk which will be taken to WSU for further examination. The mammoth tusk was uncovered recently during a construction project near Cunningham. Mammoths migrated to the Americas during the Pleistocene, perhaps as early as 100,000 years ago and were resident here throughout the ice age until about 12,000 years ago when they became extinct. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Music News & Reviews

Composer works with choral students at Rose Hill

Charles Anthony Silvestri, composer of "Each Morning She Walks," works with students at Rose Hill High School, who will be one of 20 choirs singing the world premiere of the song before it's officially published. Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and friend of Silvestri's, wrote the lyrics. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

Education

Goddard school earns national recognition

Jess Herbig, principal of Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard, says his fifth- and sixth-graders worked hard to be recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School. He made the announcement during a school-wide assembly Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

Education

Teachers rally at school board meeting

Over 200 teachers rallied outside and in North High School, where the Wichita school board was meeting Monday. The teachers were protesting wage freezes and teacher workloads. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Education

Reading with the Shockers

Through a partnership between Wichita State University and the Wichita school district, freshman athletes will visit three elementary schools once a month to read to students.

Suzanne Tobias

Local mamas read "Llama Llama"

Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016)

Politics & Government

Kansas Association Of School Boards Talked About Upcoming School Budgets in Kansas

Amy Martin, President of the Kansas Association of School Boards, and Mark Tallman, KASB’s associate executive director for advocacy, participated in a press conference Thursday at the Olathe Advanced Technical Center. They underlined how KASB and other education advocates need to be part of the process for input on upcoming Kansas school funding. Patricia All, Interim Superintendent for Olathe School District, provided insight to challenges for all school districts.

Editor's Choice Videos