Police seek man who attacked woman with board in apartment entryway

The crime
About 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, a 58-year-old woman was attacked in the entryway of an apartment building near Second and Topeka. She said someone had been walking closely behind her for about a block and followed her into the building.
He made small talk with her, but when she turned her back he pulled out a piece of wood that was concealed under his shirt and started hitting her in the head in an unprovoked attack. She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.
Surveillance footage from the apartment building captured the attack. The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hat with a distinctive white logo and dark dress shoes.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this aggravated battery or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1704
Department case number: 16C53673
Lead detective: Detective Miller, Wichita Police Department
