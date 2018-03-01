Wichita pair charged federally for armed robbery spree ending on Valentine’s Day

A Wichita pair has been indicted federally in a string of armed robberies spanning from November to last month, police said.
Savannah Cole, 20, and Kenneth Cade, 28, both of Wichita, were indicted Tuesday in four armed robberies and for violating the federal Hobbs Act, Officer Charley Davidson said on Thursday.
They are accused of robbing four businesses between Nov. 2017 and Valentine’s Day this year, including a C Store, Arby’s, Dollar General and Circle K.
In all four robberies, Cole and Cade went into the stores, pulled handguns and took cash, police said. In one case, Davidson said Cade is accused of climbing over a counter to steal the register till.
The indictment says the pair used a Taurus semi-automatic handgun and Frontier .22-caliber revolver, which will be forfeited if they are convicted.
