Crime & Courts

UPDATE: Bishop Carroll student arrested following threat of violence

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 16, 2018 03:19 PM

A student at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School was arrested Friday in connection with threats of violence posted on social media, Wichita police and the Catholic Diocese of Wichita confirmed.

On Friday morning, a Bishop Carroll official notified police of a social media post involving a student threatening physical violence, Officer Charley Davidson said in a prepared statement. The ensuing investigation led to the identification and arrest of a 17-year-old boy.

He will be booked into jail on suspicion of criminal threat, Davidson said, as well charges from previous cases.

Diocesan officials have not yet issued a statement in connection with the arrest, but have said one is planned.

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

