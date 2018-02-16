UPDATE: Bishop Carroll student arrested following threat of violence

A student at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School was arrested Friday in connection with threats of violence posted on social media, Wichita police and the Catholic Diocese of Wichita confirmed.
On Friday morning, a Bishop Carroll official notified police of a social media post involving a student threatening physical violence, Officer Charley Davidson said in a prepared statement. The ensuing investigation led to the identification and arrest of a 17-year-old boy.
He will be booked into jail on suspicion of criminal threat, Davidson said, as well charges from previous cases.
Diocesan officials have not yet issued a statement in connection with the arrest, but have said one is planned.
Never miss a local story.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments