Crime & Courts

Police officer’s shot misses dog, injures girl in home

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 02, 2018 12:11 PM

A Wichita police officer was placed on administrative leave after a girl was injured when the officer tried to shoot a dog inside a home on Saturday.

The officer tried to shoot a dog that charged at him while in a home in the 1500 block of North Gentry, near 13th and Hillside, at around 6:15 p.m., Officer Paul Cruz said in a statement. The shot missed the dog, the round broke into fragments when it hit a hard floor, and a piece of fragment ricocheted and hit a 9-year-old girl in the forehead just above her right eye.

The girl was treated and released from a local hospital that night.

Officers were responding to a 911 call of a domestic dispute and suicidal person with a gun, and they were told a 33-year-old man in the home had held a gun in his mouth and choked a dog, the statement said.

At the scene, officers were told a handgun was in a bedroom underneath a pillow on a bed. The mid-size, mixed-breed dog charged while the officer was looking for the gun, the statement said.

The suicidal man was cooperative and taken for a mental health exam, the statement said. A woman and three other children were also at the home.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave, following protocol, the statement said. The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office in addition to an internal review to determine if department policies were followed.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

