Texas man sentenced to 2 years for sexual assault of teen girl in Wichita

A Texas man was sentenced to over two years in prison for the sexual assault of a teenager in Wichita over a year ago.
Jay McLaughlin, 39, of Austin, was sentenced by District Judge Joe Kisner on Thursday to 32 months in prison after McLaughlin pled guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a child, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a release.
The 15-year-old girl ran away from a group home in Lawrence on Feb. 8, 2016, before she was picked up by a man and a woman who drove her to Wichita, Bennett said.
McLaughlin, who was in Wichita on business, found the girl on an online escort service and had sex with her in a downtown Wichita hotel two days after she left the group home, Bennett said. McLaughlin was arrested in Texas after an investigation and pled guilty Nov. 15.
