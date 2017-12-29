'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar)