More Videos

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Pause
Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice 0:24

Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win 7:29

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 4:03

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

  • Police chase ends in car crash

    A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna)

Police chase ends in car crash

A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna)
nmanna@wichitaeagle.com
1st Christmas outside of prison

Crime & Courts

1st Christmas outside of prison

For Alonzo Hill, 55, this Christmas will be different. After spending 15 years in Kansas prisons for rape, Hill is about to have his first Christmas “free on the inside and the outside. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Crime & Courts

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content)

Crime & Courts

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Kansas undersheriff (graphic content)

WARNING, VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT: An attorney representing the Barber County Sheriff’s Office released the full body-cam video of the fatal police shooting of Steven Myers. The shooting occurred on the evening of Oct. 6 behind a house in Sun City, a town of about 50 people in Barber County. Sheriff’s officers were responding to a report of a man with a shotgun outside Buster’s bar.

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Crime & Courts

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”