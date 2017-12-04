Two booked on suspicion of murder, abuse in death of 3-year-old Evan Brewer

The mother of 3-year-old Evan Brewer and her boyfriend were booked Monday morning on suspicion of felony murder and child abuse in the boy’s death, Wichita police said.

Stephen M. Bodine, 40, and Miranda R. Miller, 36, have been in custody at the Sedgwick County Jail for three months on other charges, police said in a statement. Prosecutors “will make a formal charging decision later this week,” the statement said.

Brewer family spokeswoman Shayla Johnston gave this statement: “Our family sincerely appreciates the efforts of our Homicide Unit to piece together the difficult investigation into Evan's death ... . We also thank the Wichita community for the continued support and love ... . Please understand our silence during the remainder of this holiday season as they prepare for a funeral and a Christmas without Evan.”

Carl Brewer – the gubernatorial candidate and former Wichita mayor who is Evan’s grandfather – emailed this statement: "I am grateful to the men and women who worked to investigate Evan’s death ... ." He voiced hope that a trial could bring healing for the family.

Police gave this background on Monday: On Sept. 2, officers were dispatched to a rental house in the 2000 block of South Vine. The landlord “alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor in the house. Police removed the concrete structure from the house and later found the remains of a child inside the concrete structure.”

The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center identified the remains as that of Evan.

“Our thoughts ... prayers continue to go out to the family and friends of the Brewer family, and those affected by this tragic case,” the police statement said.

Bodine, the boyfriend of Evan’s mother, has been charged with threatening Evan’s father with a hatchet. Bodine is facing trial on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage. The assault charge accuses Bodine of threatening Carlo Brewer with a hatchet on Aug. 11 after Brewer went to the rental home where Evan and his mother, Miranda Miller, were living.

Carlo Brewer was looking for his son and concerned about his safety, said Johnston, the family spokeswoman.

Evan’s body was found in concrete that had been poured into a form sitting in the laundry room of the home where he lived with his mother, the landlord has told The Eagle. The boy was last seen around July 6.

Police and sheriff’s officers repeatedly knocked on Miller’s door, trying to serve protective orders against her over her son – and trying to check on the child, a police affidavit said.

Miller has already been charged with aggravated interference with parental custody.

Both Bodine and Miller have remained in jail with bond set at $25,000 each.