Wichita police seek public’s help in two fatal shootings

The Wichita Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving two of three weekend homicides, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said Monday.
At about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, police were called to a house in the 4000 block of South Stearman. Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Daniel Lopez-Silva in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
During the investigation, Ojile said it was found that Lopez-Silva had been at that house several different times throughout the night. When he stepped out of the house at about 4:30 a.m., an unknown person pulled up in a vehicle and began shooting.
Then, at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, officers were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of East Wilma, where they found two men – one was pronounced dead, the other had gunshot wounds to his leg.
Ojile said that Rolando Holt, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene after being found with multiple gunshot wounds. Holt was at the house visiting friends. Shortly before 8 p.m., Ojile said unknown men entered the house and began shooting at Holt before they fled on foot.
The fatal shootings bring Wichita’s 2017 homicide total to 35. Last year, 34 homicides were recorded.
Those with information are asked to contact Wichita Police Department's homicide division at 316-268-4182.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
