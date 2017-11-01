Riley County police investigating car vandalized with racial slurs, threat

The Riley County Police Department is investigating after a car was defaced with racist graffiti.
The car was parked in the 2200 block of Claflin in Manhattan. It was spray painted sometime between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Wednesday with racial slurs and a threat, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
The Riley County Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of racist graffiti on a vehicle earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/q55Rr4Korx— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) November 1, 2017
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
