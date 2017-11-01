.
Riley County police investigating car vandalized with racial slurs, threat

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 11:45 AM

The Riley County Police Department is investigating after a car was defaced with racist graffiti.

The car was parked in the 2200 block of Claflin in Manhattan. It was spray painted sometime between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Wednesday with racial slurs and a threat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

