Wichita man sentenced to 15 years in sex trafficking case

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

October 30, 2017 6:30 PM

A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to more than 15 years in federal prison for trafficking a 17-year-old girl for sex

John H. Dickerson, 35, of Wichita pleaded guilty in August to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction. He was sentenced to 187 months in federal prison, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall’s office.

The case grew out of a criminal complaint filed last year in the U.S. District Court in Wichita, following a human-trafficking enforcement operation undertaken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wichita Police Department. As part of the investigation, a Wichita police detective answered an advertisement on a website for adult services. He arranged to meet a sex worker at a Wichita hotel and pay $200 for an hour of sex.

Dickerson dropped off a 17-year-old girl at the detective’s room. The girl and Dickerson were then taken into custody and investigators learned that Dickerson had paid several times to take the girl to meet customers.

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

