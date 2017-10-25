Man charged in southwest Wichita shooting

A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting incident last Saturday night in southwest Wichita.
Rafael Perez faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to a statement released by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court.
Perez is accused of shooting a 32-year-old man in the face in the 1600 block of South Martinson, near Harry and Seneca, on Saturday night. Officers were sent to an apartment on the corner of Harry and Martinson shortly before 6:45 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man who had been shot in the face.
Over the course of their investigation, officers were told Perez drove there and began arguing in the alley with a woman he knows, police have said.
Never miss a local story.
Several witnesses walked outside in an attempt to defuse the argument. Perez is accused of shooting the younger man in the face. He got into his vehicle and fired more shots into the apartment, where three people were inside.
The shooting victim remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, police say.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 7. Records show that Perez is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments