Old Town cameras helped in assault arrest

Wichita police are crediting the camera system in Old Town for helping them make an arrest in an assault case.
Officers were monitoring the camera system at about 1 a.m. Saturday when they saw a fight in the 100 block of North Mosley, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Officers responded and found a 29-year-old man was assaulted by a 22-year-old man.
The younger man was found in the area and arrested for suspicion of aggravated battery, Davidson said. The 29-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments