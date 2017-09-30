Brian Corn The Wichita Eagle
Old Town cameras helped in assault arrest

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 30, 2017 12:51 PM

Wichita police are crediting the camera system in Old Town for helping them make an arrest in an assault case.

Officers were monitoring the camera system at about 1 a.m. Saturday when they saw a fight in the 100 block of North Mosley, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Officers responded and found a 29-year-old man was assaulted by a 22-year-old man.

The younger man was found in the area and arrested for suspicion of aggravated battery, Davidson said. The 29-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

