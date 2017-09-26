Maize police still looking for woman missing for four months

The Maize Police Department is asking for the public’s help again in locating a woman who has been missing for more than four months.
Kendra Leigh Nystrom, 30, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on May 4. She left her parents’ house in the 12000 block of West 29th Street North with only her dog, a black and white Chihuahua mix named Frankie, the police department said in a Facebook post.
She left the house on foot, leaving her personal belongings, car and cellphone behind. The house is adjacent to the Cowskin Creek, which was running above capacity that day due to heavy rains, police said.
Nystrom spent the night before her disappearance at a motel on West Kellogg in Wichita and may have frequented motels along the west Kellogg and South Broadway area, police said.
Investigators have received several tips of sightings in southeast Wichita and the Oaklawn community – however, none of the sightings have been confirmed, police said.
Nystrom is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds. She has reddish, brown hair and the initials “R.J.” tattooed on her left ring finger.
Police are asking that owners of property near the Cowskin Creek south of 29th Street North check areas near the creek.
They would also like to speak with a man and woman who were seen fighting at 37th Street North and 135th Street West in Sedgwick County on May 10. Police have not been able to determine if the woman involved was Nystrom or not.
Anyone who has information about Nystrom should call the Maize Police Department at 316-425-3356 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
