The Maize Police Department is asking for the public’s help again in locating Kendra Nystrom who has been missing for more than four months. She was last seen with her dog, Frankie.
The Maize Police Department is asking for the public’s help again in locating Kendra Nystrom who has been missing for more than four months. She was last seen with her dog, Frankie. Maize Police Department Courtesy photo
The Maize Police Department is asking for the public’s help again in locating Kendra Nystrom who has been missing for more than four months. She was last seen with her dog, Frankie. Maize Police Department Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Maize police still looking for woman missing for four months

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 26, 2017 10:50 AM

The Maize Police Department is asking for the public’s help again in locating a woman who has been missing for more than four months.

Kendra Leigh Nystrom, 30, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on May 4. She left her parents’ house in the 12000 block of West 29th Street North with only her dog, a black and white Chihuahua mix named Frankie, the police department said in a Facebook post.

She left the house on foot, leaving her personal belongings, car and cellphone behind. The house is adjacent to the Cowskin Creek, which was running above capacity that day due to heavy rains, police said.

Nystrom spent the night before her disappearance at a motel on West Kellogg in Wichita and may have frequented motels along the west Kellogg and South Broadway area, police said.

Investigators have received several tips of sightings in southeast Wichita and the Oaklawn community – however, none of the sightings have been confirmed, police said.

Nystrom is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds. She has reddish, brown hair and the initials “R.J.” tattooed on her left ring finger.

Police are asking that owners of property near the Cowskin Creek south of 29th Street North check areas near the creek.

They would also like to speak with a man and woman who were seen fighting at 37th Street North and 135th Street West in Sedgwick County on May 10. Police have not been able to determine if the woman involved was Nystrom or not.

Anyone who has information about Nystrom should call the Maize Police Department at 316-425-3356 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video