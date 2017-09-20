.
Police find meth, stolen gun during burglary investigation

By Nichole Manna

September 20, 2017 12:25 PM

Two women were arrested after police say they found methamphetamine and a stolen handgun in their house during a burglary investigation.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the victim of the burglary found a post on Facebook advertising his tools for sale. Investigators set up a time to meet with the seller and eventually got a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of South Greenwich.

They found just over an ounce of meth, a stolen handgun, multiple stolen tools and $1,000 in cash, Davidson said.

Two woman – ages 38 and 53 – were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants.

The younger woman was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment. Her 4-year-old son was home during the search and is now in police protective custody, Davidson said.

Nichole Manna: @NicholeManna

