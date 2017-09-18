Man arrested after shooting in bar parking lot

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery early Monday after police say he shot a 23-year-old man in the leg.
The two men were arguing at around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of New Caesars Palace, 4331 W. Central, when the older man pulled out a gun and fired one shot.
He was later arrested at a home in the 1100 block of North Hazelwood, police said.
The gun was found. The relationship of the two men and why they were fighting wasn’t known Monday morning.
