Crime & Courts

Man arrested after shooting in bar parking lot

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 10:30 AM

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery early Monday after police say he shot a 23-year-old man in the leg.

The two men were arguing at around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of New Caesars Palace, 4331 W. Central, when the older man pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

He was later arrested at a home in the 1100 block of North Hazelwood, police said.

The gun was found. The relationship of the two men and why they were fighting wasn’t known Monday morning.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

