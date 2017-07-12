Boy, 8, shot in head with BB while in car, police say

An 8-year-old boy was injured when he was struck in the head by a BB while inside his father’s car in west Wichita, according to police.
Officer Charley Davidson, a spokesman for the police department, said in an e-mail the boy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.
A call about a shooting came in at about 12 a.m. Wednesday morning from a location near Doris and Third Street in west Wichita. While he was being treated, Davidson said, it was determined that he was struck by a BB projectile.
As of Wednesday morning, police did not have any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Wichita police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
