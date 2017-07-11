They stole the chicken noodle soup can art from museum – but left the pepper pot

It’s a modern-day art heist that remains a mystery after more than a year.
Just who stole seven Andy Warhol screen prints of Campbell’s Soup cans from a Missouri museum?
The FBI this week took to Twitter to again ask for help in finding the snatched set, which went missing sometime during the early morning of April 7, 2016, when the Springfield Art Museum was locked and closed.
Help the #FBI find Andy Warhol prints stolen in 4/2016 from a museum in Springfield, MOhttps://t.co/TsQRnNtq6M pic.twitter.com/9IhZxTAzuN— FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) July 10, 2017
The stolen art – worth around $500,000 – is part of a 10-print collection of Warhol’s soup cans that was on permanent display at the museum. The FBI says each piece is around 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide and was displayed in a white wooden frame before the theft. The missing prints were made in 1968 and belong to set Number 31 of the Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup 1 collection, which is based on the pop artist’s original series of 32 soup can paintings.
Missing from the Springfield museum are the beef, black bean, chicken noodle, vegetable, green pea and onion cans, as well as the tomato soup.
The thieves left behind three prints: the pepper pot, the cream of mushroom and the consomme (beef) cans.
The FBI is asking anyone with information that may lead to the location of the stolen artwork to call 417-882-3303 or the Springfield Police Department TIPS line at 417-869-8477. People can also share tips with their local FBI field office or American Embassy or Consulate.
