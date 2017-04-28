Crime & Courts

April 28, 2017 12:09 PM

Man shot in central Wichita neighborhood

By Daniel Salazar

A man was shot in a central Wichita neighborhood on Thursday.

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North Ash at around 5:35 p.m. Thursday. That’s near Second and I-135.

A 33-year-old man had a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“It does not appear to be life-threatening at this time,” Woodrow said.

Police talked to several people at the scene. The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall man in his 20s with a thin build. He was in a maroon Chrysler 300.

Woodrow said residents with information about the case should call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

