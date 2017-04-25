Man escapes police custody while at Wichita hospital

Wichita authorities are looking for a man who escaped police custody at a hospital early Tuesday evening.
Jose L. Cruz, 35, escaped at about 5:30 p.m. while at Via Christi Hospital-St. Francis, according to a statement released by Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.
Cruz is wanted on three warrants. He described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments