April 25, 2017 10:21 PM

Man escapes police custody while at Wichita hospital

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita authorities are looking for a man who escaped police custody at a hospital early Tuesday evening.

Jose L. Cruz, 35, escaped at about 5:30 p.m. while at Via Christi Hospital-St. Francis, according to a statement released by Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.

Cruz is wanted on three warrants. He described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

