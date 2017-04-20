Woman dies in Russell County Jail

A female inmate died earlier this week in the Russell County Jail, authorities said.
The 63-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the same day she was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal threat and disorderly conduct, according to a statement released by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was found during a routine check by jail staff. Additional officers and EMS responded to the jail. She was transported to Russell Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified. An autopsy has been performed, officials said, and results are pending.
Her name is being withheld until certain family members are notified.
