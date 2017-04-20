Crime & Courts

April 20, 2017 5:08 PM

Woman dies in Russell County Jail

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

A female inmate died earlier this week in the Russell County Jail, authorities said.

The 63-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the same day she was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal threat and disorderly conduct, according to a statement released by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found during a routine check by jail staff. Additional officers and EMS responded to the jail. She was transported to Russell Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified. An autopsy has been performed, officials said, and results are pending.

Her name is being withheld until certain family members are notified.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police unveil new uniforms

Wichita police unveil new uniforms 3:29

Wichita police unveil new uniforms

Police identify man shot after multi-county chase 13:26

Police identify man shot after multi-county chase

Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 0:42

Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos