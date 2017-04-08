Crime & Courts

April 8, 2017 9:28 PM

Man shot at QuikTrip in east Wichita

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night in east Wichita, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.

A call about a shooting in the area of the QuikTrip at Central and Oliver came in just before 8 p.m., the supervisor said.

The man was taken by EMS to a local hospital. A spokesman for the Wichita Police Department said at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday that the incident was still under investigation and that more information would be released at a later time.

Check back to Kansas.com as more becomes available on the breaking news story.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

He tried to buy candy at the 7-Eleven; now police are looking for him

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos