Man, 23, shot in stomach near Central and Washington

Wichita police on Wednesday still had few details about a shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the hospital with a bullet to his stomach Tuesday night. But it appears the man was shot in the 900 block of North Cleveland, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
He arrived at Via Christi St. Francis hospital for treatment at about 8:40 p.m. His injuries aren’t life threatening, Woodrow said.
After speaking with the man in the hospital, officers went to the shooting scene, near Eighth and Washington, and found a house with bullet damage and several shell casings, she said. Woodrow didn’t know if the man was shot inside or outside of the home, how the man got to the hospital afterward or what prompted the gunfire.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
