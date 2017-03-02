Reno County veteran accused of faking blindness to collect benefits

An Army veteran from Reno County has been indicted on charges that he collected more than $60,000 in federal benefits by pretending to be blind, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Billy J. Alumbaugh, 61, of Turon was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and one count of theft of government funds, the release said. His ex-wife, Debra K. Alumbaugh, was also charged with the same two counts.
According to the release, Billy Alumbaugh allegedly received a supplemental monthly pension by claiming he was legally blind and needed assistance to perform routine activities. In all, he collected $63,000, according to the release.
Alumbaugh said he was unable to drive and needed assistance with tasks such as reading medication labels, grocery shopping and going to doctor appointments.
The indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday, states that Alumbaugh made periodic trips to the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, where staff members were unable to identify any medical reasons for his lack of vision.
While receiving supplemental assistance from 2009 to 2016, according to the indictment, Alumbaugh maintained a Kansas driver’s license that did not require corrective lenses and drove his car routinely.
In October, according to the indictment, Billy Alumbaugh was seen with his ex-wife arriving at the VA hospital in Wichita. Debra Alumbaugh was seen driving the car the pair arrived in and went on to help Billy Alumbaugh out of the car and into the complex.
After the appointment, the pair left in the vehicle with Debra Alumbaugh driving but stopped after traveling a few blocks and switched seats, leaving Billy Alumbaugh as the driver.
If convicted, the pair face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the theft count, according to the indictment.
Billy Alumbaugh served in the U.S. Army from 1973 until 1976. U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting the case.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments