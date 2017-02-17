Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed 34-year-old Wichitan

A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in a drunken-driving crash that killed a 34-year-old Wichitan in August, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Richard Johnson, of Wichita, is scheduled for sentencing on the charge March 31 before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Terry Pullman. The conviction is tied to the death of Nicholas Woodall, who was driving on a bridge in the 600 block of West Harry when a Buick swerved into his lane and hit him head on Aug. 15. Woodall died at the scene.
Johnson has a history of driving under the influence, The Eagle has previously reported. He entered the plea Thursday before his preliminary hearing and remains in jail on bonds totaling $150,000, according to court and jail records.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
