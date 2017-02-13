FBI investigation underway in Wichita, mayor says

Federal authorities, including the FBI, are in the midst of an investigation in Wichita that has been going on for two years or longer, Mayor Jeff Longwell said Monday night.
The investigation could lead to a variety of federal charges, Longwell said.
His understanding is that charges could be announced within the next two weeks, he said.
The Wichita Police Department is cooperating with the investigation, he said. Police Department staff have briefed him on it, Longwell said.
Longwell said he did not know what type of activity was being investigated.
Earlier Monday, police spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said she couldn’t comment.
The investigation began to surface last week as FBI agents went to a number of locations in Wichita.
On Feb. 8, “The FBI had a lawful presence at several residences within the greater Wichita area,” said FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton.
Patton would not answer questions about the subject of the FBI’s activities.
Contacted Monday night, Patton said, “We neither deny nor confirm the existence of an investigation.”
