Sporting goods store closes Saturday after 37 guns stolen

Wichita police are investigating the theft of 37 guns from a sporting goods store Saturday morning.
The burglary occurred at P4 Firearms, 1556 N. Broadway, according to posts on the store’s and the police department’s Facebook pages.
“We apologize to all our customers, but we are closed today due to a certain situation that has happened this morning at our shop,” a post on the P4 Firearms Facebook page stated. “We had a BURGLARY here at P4 Firearms and 37 guns were stolen.”
The theft includes 33 handguns and four long guns, including an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun, and two AR-15s. The list of handguns includes Rugers, Glocks, Bersas and a Sig Sauer.
Wichita police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tips can be submitted online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via text by typing TIP217 then the message to CRIMES (274637). All methods are secure and anonymous.
A list of the stolen guns was released.
“Please check any firearms before you buy them to make sure you are not buying stolen property,” Wichita police said on the department’s Facebook page.
Anyone who comes across the stolen guns should call 911 immediately, police said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments