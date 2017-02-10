Students taken into custody after fight at Heights High

A fight between students at a Wichita high school drew law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions when it got out of hand shortly before noon Friday.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the two Heights High students involved have since been taken into custody and the school “is back to business as usual.” Several officers descended on Heights, 5301 N. Hillside, after the officer working there needed help and dispatchers announced an “officer in trouble” call over the emergency radio at 11:54 a.m.
The officer who was the subject of the call suffered a “very minor injury” to a hand, Woodrow said.
