Police give details at briefing

Wichita police released this surveillance footage of an attack on a 58-year-old woman in the entryway of an apartment building near Second and Topeka. She said someone had been walking closely behind her for about a block and followed her into the building. If you have information about this aggravated battery or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Yesenia Sesmas made her first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2017, in Judge Jeffrey Goering’s courtroom on the 9th floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Sesmas is accused of killing a Wichita mother and kidnapping her newborn baby.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on Monday recognized Rodney Goldman for helping thwart an assault on Lynn Judge, a RideKC Max bus driver, on Saturday. During the fight, Goldman broke his cane, which the transit authority replaced with two new canes. The ATA also gave him a lifetime bus pass.
The Fort Worth police are seeking the thief who stole a a full-size, $1,700 guitar from the Guitar Center in North Fort Worth, Texas by stuffing it in his pants. (Courtesy of Fort Worth Police Department)
Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder addresses the media regarding the apprehension of Jereme Nelson and Myrta Rangel in Mexico in connection with Oct. 30 triple homicide in Moundridge of Travis Street, Richard Prouty and Angela Graevs. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita police used a Taser on a suspect and took him into custody at Central and Hillside on Thursday afternoon. A brief police chase that began at Douglas and Hillside preceded the arrest. Numerous law enforcement vehicles converged on the area because of a 911 broadcast that an officer was in trouble.