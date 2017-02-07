Police give details at briefing

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow gives a briefing to the media after an officer was reported hurt. (Feb. 7, 2017/Facebook Live video by Katherine Burgess)

Police release surveillance video of attack on woman

Wichita police released this surveillance footage of an attack on a 58-year-old woman in the entryway of an apartment building near Second and Topeka. She said someone had been walking closely behind her for about a block and followed her into the building. If you have information about this aggravated battery or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

DA discusses Harvey County triple homicide

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder addresses the media regarding the apprehension of Jereme Nelson and Myrta Rangel in Mexico in connection with Oct. 30 triple homicide in Moundridge of Travis Street, Richard Prouty and Angela Graevs. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

