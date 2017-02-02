Woman convicted of sex with foster child is back in jail

A former family support worker on probation for having sex with a 16-year-old foster child has been arrested for an alleged probation violation.
Bridgett Martinez, 32, of Bel Aire, was arrested Tuesday and is being held in jail for an alleged probation violation, jail records show. No bond amount was listed.
In August, Martinez pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual relations with a 16-year-old male foster child, a crime that put her on the state sex offender registry for the next 25 years.
In October, a judge gave her probation but warned that she could be end up in prison for 32 months if she didn’t meet terms of her release.
Martinez was charged under a state law that makes it a crime for a worker, volunteer or other person in authority in a licensed family foster care home to have sex with a foster child 16 or older.
Authorities arrested her on May 26. She told Wichita police that she had intercourse with the boy three times on May 23, according to an affidavit filed in court.
A spokeswoman for St. Francis Community Services said it put Martinez on administrative leave when it learned of her arrest. Her employment as a family support worker ended July 8.
According to the St. Francis Community Services website, a family support worker’s job is to give help to children and families that includes “parenting skills, life skills, child development and behavior management.”
Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle
