Video shows bus rider using cane to stop attack on driver

A bus passenger used his cane to strike a man who was allegedly assaulting the driver of the RideKC Max bus early Saturday, allowing her to escape the attacker’s headlock.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking to identify the man who came to the aid of the driver so it can recognize him.
The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 35th Street and Troost Avenue. The bus was headed south at the time.
A male rider approached the front of the bus and said something “really vulgar” to the bus driver. The rider then moved into her space and touched her, said Cindy Baker, chief public affairs officer for the KCATA.
“She reached for her radio to call for help and pulled the bus over,” Baker said. “The man grabbed her around the head and neck and than yanked her from her seat.”
At that point, an older bus passenger got up from his seat, came forward and started beating the alleged attacker with a cane. He hit the alleged attacker about five times, Baker said.
That allowed the bus driver to escape the bus. Police arrived within moments and took the suspect into custody.
The driver was checked out at a hospital and was doing fine.
“We’re trying to figure out who helped,” Baker said. “We think the driver really could’ve been hurt if he had not intervened.”
The KCATA would like to recognize him for helping and reward him with some bus passes. Baker said the man’s cane might have been broken, so the ATA would like to replace it.
“Not everybody has the courage or nature to jump up and help,” Baker said. “He did not hesitate. He immediately came forward when he saw she was in trouble.”
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments