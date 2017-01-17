Bought milk in Kansas? You’re owed money – but not as much as you think

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy Pause

0:55 Storms bring ice, freezing rain to Midwest

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

2:45 Illinois State grabs first place with win over Wichita State

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

0:53 Confluence Community Center to open at 520Commerce

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.'