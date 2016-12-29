Before murder charge, troubled teen was supposedly doing better

As a younger teen, Andrew Scott Bull had been in trouble with the law.
But by this past September, things were going relatively well for the 19-year-old, according to a court document and his father.
Then, last Friday, everything changed.
Late that night, police allege, Bull shot Charles Hawkins during a drug deal in the 100 block of South Rock Road. Police found Hawkins, 23, with a gunshot wound to his upper body outside a business.
Hawkins was in critical condition when officers found him, and he died after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.
On Thursday, prosecutors charged Bull with first-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance. Bull has remained in jail since his arrest late Tuesday night at a residence in the 2000 block of South Topeka.
Investigators have said that Bull and Hawkins were involved in a drug deal in which both men were armed. When Hawkins pulled out a gun and tried to rob Bull, Bull fired, killing Hawkins, police Lt. Todd Ojile said Wednesday.
The murder charge filed Thursday alleges that Bull killed Hawkins “while in the commission of … an inherently dangerous felony, to wit: distribution of marijuana.”
The murder charge identifies Hawkins by his initials: “CRH III.” Hawkins’ family couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
Bull remains in jail under a $100,000 bond. He is due in court Jan. 12.
Late Thursday afternoon, soon after the charges were filed, Bull’s father said of Hawkins’ family: “We are sorry for the loss of their son.”
And referring to his own son, Michael Bull said by phone: “It is a terrible day for us as a mom and dad, to have a son who has been doing so well … he was going to join the military. I’ve been so proud of my son.”
Michael Bull said he has a “terrible disease” and fears he will die while his son is in prison.
“I’m terrified that I will never be able to hold my son again. This is a tragedy for everyone involved.”
Andrew Bull had been in trouble as a juvenile, with convictions for misdemeanor battery and marijuana possession, court records show. In the marijuana case, when Andrew Bull was 16, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession and was ordered to follow a curfew, stay in school, get substance abuse treatment and abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs.
In that marijuana court case file, a document notes that the juvenile court placed him on non-reporting probation in June 2015.
“He basically completed the program in June 2016, but elected to remain at the facility to enter into additional programs offered,” says his “Order of Discharge,” filed this past September.
The document indicated that Andrew Bull’s outlook was good.
“The final program will be completed on 12-19-16 and according to his program coordinator it is expected that he will successfully complete because he is doing very well,” it says.
But on Dec. 23 – four days after he was supposed to finish the final program successfully – he shot and killed Hawkins during what was supposed to be a drug deal, authorities say.
