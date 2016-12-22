The scams of Christmas

As 2016 winds to a close, the Better Business Bureau wants to be sure you are keeping the humbugs away from your door. One way to do that is by staying alert to the many scams that can threaten your holiday spirit. Here is our final look at six more scams to watch out for. Remember: These rip-offs may be intensified during the holidays, but they are a threat throughout the year.
Look-alike websites
Scammers are constantly improving their efforts to direct consumers to fake retail or government agency websites that are expertly designed to be nearly indistinguishable from the real thing. The phony government sites usually have the goal of stealing your private information for later use. The fake retail websites are designed to get you to “place an order” so they can get right at your credit card account and steal from you.
Be sure government websites have .gov as the domain name in their address. When you go to the payment page of a retailer website, you should see an “s” after “http” in the address field. There are several additional ways to verify the authenticity of a website. Do a web search for “how to verify that a retail site is genuine” to get that information.
‘Stranded relative’ scam
Also known as the “grandparent scam,” this perpetual favorite scheme involves an urgent phone call from someone posing as a relative in trouble, stranded and needing money at once. They plead that you not tell their parents in order to keep you from verifying whether the story is true. It’s all an attempt to get your money by playing on sympathy and perhaps the befuddlement of an elderly person.
Gift card scams
Scammers record the numbers off of cards and put them back on store shelves. When you buy the card, the scammer quickly spends the amount on the card before you can. It’s a good idea to take cards from the middle or back of the store rack. Also, check carefully for package tampering. Unscrupulous cashiers have sometimes switched the cards quickly at the time of purchase so you get a card that they have already recorded. Watch carefully to keep that from happening, and check your receipt to see that the card number on it matches your card.
Unusual forms of payment
Never trust a seller who requests payment in the form of a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. This scam is often worked by a phone demand for a utility payment or with the popular IRS scam (a crook posing as an IRS agent and demanding immediate payment). Always beware of a quick payment request from an unknown person.
Fictitious puppy scams
Sweet-faced pets that show up online and for sale (always at a bargain price) are frequently scam attempts. That promise to deliver the pet once your payment is received may be a hollow one. Remember: It’s never a good idea to give a pet as a gift. Prices that look too good to be true usually are. Read ads carefully for telltale errors in spelling or grammar – indications of an overseas scammer at work. They may only want to communicate by e-mail or text instead of by phone, another red flag of a scam.
Sound-alike charities
Surely among the lowest of the “bottom feeders” are those who fake charitable causes simply to steal your money. Often these crooks will choose a name that sounds very similar to a legitimate charity’s name, hoping you won’t notice. Look up any charity at bbb.org to see whether it is what it says it is. Be sure it is a 501(c)(3) organization. Beware of overly emotional appeals and vague explanations of where the money goes.
If you have questions or concerns regarding any of these or other scams, contact your Better Business Bureau at 800-856-2417, or visit www.bbbinc.org.
Denise Groene is the director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas.
