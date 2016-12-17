Documents detail sex allegations against ex-Valley Center cop

Thomas Delgado – the former police sergeant and sheriff’s deputy recently arrested on suspicion of sex crimes – used his authority to have sex with a female in 2003 and 2004 and recently made a minor send nude images of herself, according to allegations in court documents filed last week.
Delgado forced one of the females to have oral sex in his patrol car in 2004, one of the documents says.
The information is contained in two protection orders against Delgado granted this past week. The Eagle obtained the documents through a records request Friday.
In both cases, the protection-from-stalking orders were requested after Delgado was released from jail on bond.
“He got out of jail and I’m worried about her safety,” says one petition filed on behalf of a minor.
A judge signed temporary orders that Delgado not contact or harass the alleged victims. Their names, ages and any other identifying information were blacked out on the documents.
Delgado has not been charged. He could not be reached for comment.
Delgado, 49, who has a Valley Center address, is out on bond after being arrested Dec. 8. That same day, he resigned as a Valley Center police sergeant. He was booked into jail on suspicion of official misconduct, rape, sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a child.
Delgado worked a night patrol shift in Valley Center and had been with the department since April 2014. Before that, he worked 14 years for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. He patrolled a southeastern section of the county.
His arrest resulted from a complaint alleging that he possibly had inappropriate relationships with two Valley Center girls under 18, Sheriff Jeff Easter confirmed Friday. The complaint went directly to the Sheriff’s Office around Dec. 2, Easter said.
The temporary protective orders against Delgado are the first documents to be obtained that detail allegations against him.
One of the petitions for protection from stalking describes incidents in 2003 involving “use of authority, badge, and weapon to pursue plaintiff to have sexual intercourse with defendant multiple times.”
It says the incidents occurred in Wichita and in Haven, a town along K-96 just over the Sedgwick County line in Reno County.
Delgado “used authority to pursue plaintiff to perform sexual acts while intoxicated,” it says.
It describes an incident in April 2004 in which Delgado “forced plaintiff to perform oral sex in his patrol car during a non-scheduled ride along.”
The protective order continues with a brief description of an incident in May 2004. It alleges that Delgado took a female to a campsite where he had a tent set up.
“While I was intoxicated,” she wrote. “He had sex with me knowing I was drunk. I had no ability to fight him off.”
The alleged incidents occurred when Delgado was a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy.
The woman “is afraid for her safety from Thomas while there is an investigation underway,” it says. Easter said Friday that the investigation is continuing, with more interviews to be conducted by detectives next week. The case has yet to be presented to prosecutors, who will determine if charges will be filed.
The woman said in the petition for protection that she was “not worried about Thomas until the investigation was underway and I am worried for my safety that he may retaliate.” The petition said protection is being sought for her and at least one child.
The woman filed the petition on Tuesday and received a temporary order for protection from stalking, signed by a judge that same day. A hearing is set for Dec. 29.
The other petition, filed on behalf of a minor, said that from 2015 until this month, Delgado “made her feel uncomfortable and pulled her over for no reason just to talk to her. This happened all the time.”
During the same time span, Delgado “made her send nude pictures and videos of her,” the document says, adding that he “would get mad at her if she didn’t text him back.”
The petition says the minor needs protection from stalking.
That petition, which also resulted in a temporary protective order, was filed Monday. That hearing also is set for Dec. 29.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
