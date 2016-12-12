Man shot in leg after leaving party bus

A man was shot just after leaving a party bus early Sunday in north Wichita.
The 18-year-old man told Wichita police that he had just exited a party bus at about 1 a.m. when he received a gunshot wound to his right leg. The incident occurred in the 2700 block of North Woodland.
The man was taken by a friend to a local hospital. Sgt. Joe Kennedy said Sunday that it’s unknown if the victim was the intended target.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
