Man shot during attempted home invasion dies, police say

A man shot with his own gun after he forced his way into a house last month has died, Wichita police confirmed Friday.
Abadou Doumbia, 30, was shot multiple times in the incident that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 1400 block of East Morris, near Lincoln and Washington, authorities have said.
The owner of the home told police he was home with his girlfriend when Doumbia and a second person forced their way inside. The homeowner wrestled the gun away from Doumbia and shot him, police have said.
Doumbia had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident.
