Teenager tries to rob man in east Wichita

Wichita police are looking for a young woman – possibly a teenager – who demanded money from a 71-year-old man doing yard work near Kellogg and Edgemoor on Sunday.
Officer Charley Davidson said the man was outside in the 600 block of South Marcilene at about 4:30 p.m. when the young woman approached him with a handgun and demanded cash. When the man didn’t turn over any money, the young woman got in a royal blue Ford Taurus carrying three other people and left, he said.
Davidson said she is white or Hispanic, around 16, about 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black handgun at the time of the robbery attempt, Davidson said.
Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to call police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
