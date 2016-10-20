Wichita police vehicle tire punctured at Walmart

Wichita police are searching for a person who punctured the tire of a Wichita police patrol car that was parked in a Walmart lot at the southeast corner of Kellogg and Greenwich.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Officer Paul Cruz, of the Wichita Police Department.
Cruz said the police department received surveillance footage from the Walmart parking lot that showed the suspect driving a silver two-door car. Cruz and a Walmart manager declined to release the footage Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, investigations at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
