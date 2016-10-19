He broke the law for a sip of Sarsaparilla

A man who walked into the Old Cowtown Visitor Center in late September left as an outlaw.
Now there’s a posse on the lookout.
Around 4 a.m. on Sept. 24, a man wearing gloves broke into the back door of the visitor center, where he disconnected the alarms for the security system.
There’s video surveillance footage of the incident.
Police think the man may have been homeless – and thirsty.
He put on a cowboy hat and drank pop, a Sarsaparilla, which is similar to root beer.
“He drank one while he was still here,” said Jacky Goerzen, Old Cowtown director.
The man has not been apprehended.
“He didn’t seem to be in any kind of hurry,” Goerzen said. “He was kind of moving through the store like he didn’t have a goal.”
The man tried to get cash from the registers, which were empty. He also took some salsa and souvenir key chains, Goerzen said.
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
Comments