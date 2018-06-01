Westar Energy and customers are fighting over the sun

How to slash your power bill by using solar panels Retired engineer Bruce Duckett shares his experience with the simplicity of having solar panels. He financed them with no money down, federal tax credits and a manufacturer's rebate. (Karen Nelson/The Sun Herald) McClatchy ×

SHARE COPY LINK Retired engineer Bruce Duckett shares his experience with the simplicity of having solar panels. He financed them with no money down, federal tax credits and a manufacturer's rebate. (Karen Nelson/The Sun Herald) McClatchy