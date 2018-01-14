The Wichita Fire Department responded to the fire in the 4800 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Local

Significant damage after basement fire in southeast Wichita

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 14, 2018 10:59 AM

The fire damage to a duplex basement is severe, said Matt Bowen, Wichita Fire Department battalion chief.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the fire in the 4800 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Smoke was visible when crews arrived, and a heavy fire was found in the basement.

Bowen said crews initially thought there were possible victims in the basement, so they immediately increased their response.

He said battling basement fires can be very dangerous due to low ventilation, but crews quickly extinguished the fire.

Nobody was in the home, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Bowen said he does not yet have a cost estimate for the fire damage, but he said there is significant damage.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

