Significant damage after basement fire in southeast Wichita

The fire damage to a duplex basement is severe, said Matt Bowen, Wichita Fire Department battalion chief.
The Wichita Fire Department responded to the fire in the 4800 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Apartment fire in the 4800 blk of E Gilbert St. Fire in the basement of a duplex. Watch for fire units in area of Lincoln/ Oliver. Additional units are responding. #icttraffic #ictfire— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 14, 2018
Smoke was visible when crews arrived, and a heavy fire was found in the basement.
Bowen said crews initially thought there were possible victims in the basement, so they immediately increased their response.
Large crew because originally thought there were victims in basement. Crew found nobody inside or injured, battalion chief said. https://t.co/MEN2xTk5e7— Kaitlyn Alanis (@KaitlynAlanis) January 14, 2018
He said battling basement fires can be very dangerous due to low ventilation, but crews quickly extinguished the fire.
Nobody was in the home, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Bowen said he does not yet have a cost estimate for the fire damage, but he said there is significant damage.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
