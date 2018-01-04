72-hour gaming marathon will raise money for swatting victim’s family

Wichita’s gaming community is rallying to support the family of Andrew Finch, the man killed last week in a swatting call.

Next Level Cafe, a video-game cafe at 3802 E. Harry, is planning a 72-hour gaming marathon from Jan. 12-15, the proceeds from which will be donated to the family’s GoFundMe page.

The cafe – which serves coffee, soft drinks and sandwiches – will be open consecutively from noon Jan. 12 to noon Jan. 15, with a new gaming tournament scheduled to begin roughly every six hours.

Entering each tournament costs $5 – except for the overnight lock-ins, which cost $20 per person.

In the overnight sessions, the cafe also has games like “League of Legends” and Jackbox TV games available to play.

The event will run from Friday, Jan. 12 to Monday, Jan. 15.

The schedule of events is as follows:

▪ noon-6 p.m. Fri.: “Uno” tournament - $5

▪ 6 p.m. Fri.-midnight Sat.: “Super Smash Bros.” tournament - $5

▪ midnight Sat.-noon Sat.: Overnight lock-in - $20

▪ noon Sat.-6 p.m. Sat.: “Jenga” 2v2 - $10 per team of two

▪ 6 p.m. Sat.-midnight Sun.: “Tekken” tournament - $5

▪ midnight Sun.-noon Sun.: Overnight lock-in - $20

▪ noon Sun.-6 p.m. Sun.: “Settlers of Catan” tournament

▪ 6 p.m. Sun.-midnight Mon.: “Hearthstone” tournament

▪ midnight Mon.-noon Mon.: Overnight lock-in - $20

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NXTLevelCafe.