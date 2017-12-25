More Videos

  • Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters

    Fire crews responded to a Christmas Day fire at a vacant house at 927 S. St. Francis Monday. Although the second floor of the house had substantial damage, there were no injuries reported. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Fire crews responded to a Christmas Day fire at a vacant house at 927 S. St. Francis Monday. Although the second floor of the house had substantial damage, there were no injuries reported. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
Fire crews responded to a Christmas Day fire at a vacant house at 927 S. St. Francis Monday. Although the second floor of the house had substantial damage, there were no injuries reported.

Local

Second floor of home destroyed in Christmas Day fire

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 25, 2017 01:44 PM

The second floor of a home in the 900 block of South St. Francis was destroyed in a fire that was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Battalion Chief Scott Brown said no one was home and the house is vacant. A passerby called 911 after seeing smoke.

The homeowner said she had been living with a family member. No furniture was inside the home.

When crews arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the second floor, and flames inside.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation. Brown said utilities were still on at the house.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

