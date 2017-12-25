Second floor of home destroyed in Christmas Day fire

The second floor of a home in the 900 block of South St. Francis was destroyed in a fire that was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Battalion Chief Scott Brown said no one was home and the house is vacant. A passerby called 911 after seeing smoke.
The homeowner said she had been living with a family member. No furniture was inside the home.
When crews arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the second floor, and flames inside.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation. Brown said utilities were still on at the house.
Battalion Chief Brown says home was vacant. Homeowner has been staying with her daughter. Second floor destroyed. No furniture or anything inside. #ICTfire pic.twitter.com/bnGKYWXCCL— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) December 25, 2017
