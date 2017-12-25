Second floor of home destroyed in Christmas Day fire

More Videos 2:01 1st Christmas outside of prison Pause 2:58 1st Christmas as a Christian 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 2:34 Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years 2:02 Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks 2:26 Kansas-made milo vodka 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters Fire crews responded to a Christmas Day fire at a vacant house at 927 S. St. Francis Monday. Although the second floor of the house had substantial damage, there were no injuries reported. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) Fire crews responded to a Christmas Day fire at a vacant house at 927 S. St. Francis Monday. Although the second floor of the house had substantial damage, there were no injuries reported. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

