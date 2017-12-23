Iowa woman killed after collision in Kansas

A Iowa woman was killed after a collision in Kansas just south of the Nebraska border, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
A Hyundai Elantra driven by Jolene Wennekamp Nikl, 61, was eastbound on U.S. 183 at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A semi driven by a 42-year-old Texas man was also eastbound, the report says.
Nikl pulled onto the right shoulder to do a U-turn and the semi hit her car on the driver’s side, the report says.
She died at the scene.
Two other passengers in the car — ages 26 and 69 — were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
