.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

Local

Iowa woman killed after collision in Kansas

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 23, 2017 10:45 AM

A Iowa woman was killed after a collision in Kansas just south of the Nebraska border, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A Hyundai Elantra driven by Jolene Wennekamp Nikl, 61, was eastbound on U.S. 183 at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A semi driven by a 42-year-old Texas man was also eastbound, the report says.

Nikl pulled onto the right shoulder to do a U-turn and the semi hit her car on the driver’s side, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She died at the scene.

Two other passengers in the car — ages 26 and 69 — were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

    U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse
Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 3:09

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song
Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money 1:33

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money

View More Video