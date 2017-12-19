Butler to offer degree program in drones

Starting next fall, you can learn how to fly a drone at Butler Community College.
A new partnership between Butler Community College and Kansas State University will allow students to earn an associate’s degree in unmanned aircraft systems from Butler. The announcement was made Tuesday at Cook Airfield in Rose Hill.
“Unmanned aircraft systems are really a growing industry in a lot of different career fields,” said Lori Winningham, vice president of academics at Butler.
A degree in unmanned aircraft systems can lead to careers in agriculture, fire science, industry, law enforcement and real estate, according to the college.
“There’s a lot of opportunity in various industries,” Winningham said. “And so training students to be able to do and use the technology is what we were really interested in, because it’s one of those career fields that’s just about to explode.”
Some high school students can take the classes, which will be offered through Butler’s Early College Aviation Academy. After earning an associate’s degree from Butler, students can enter the workforce or transfer into K-State Polytechnic’s program.
Butler hopes that students will eventually be able to take all four years without leaving the area.
“My hope is that K-State will bring the last two years down here within two years – because we’ll have a pipeline of students for them – so somebody could physically stay in this area is what my hope is,” Winningham said. “We haven’t gotten that far yet, but that’s where we’re hoping to go.”
K-State professors will teach 13 of the credit hours, and Butler professors will teach the non-aircraft classes.
“It’s going to be a combination of both schools delivering this together,” Winningham said. “So depending on which course it is, the price will depend on who’s offering it.”
Courses taught by K-State professors include Introduction to Aviation, Introduction to Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and three additional professional UAS courses.
The cost per credit hour at Butler ranges from $98 to $214, according to the college’s website. Students will typically save between $9,000 and $12,000 by earning an associate’s degree prior to attending a university, Winningham said.
