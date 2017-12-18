Local

December 18, 2017 7:00 PM

Wichita may ban use of high-def surveillance system for minor traffic tickets

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

Soon, you may not have to worry about getting pulled over for a traffic infraction caught on Wichita’s new police surveillance cameras.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is drafting an ordinance to limit the use of the controversial camera network to solving and prosecuting serious crimes, not pulling people over for minor traffic flubs, a City Council member said Monday.

News of the city’s move to codify the use of cameras in crime-fighting comes as the council is poised to consider a plan to expand it’s high-definition surveillance system beyond Old Town. Police cameras in the popular nightlife district offer near 100-percent coverage day and night, with live images beamed to a control center at City Hall where they’re recorded.

 

More Videos

Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting 1:06

Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

Pause
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:33

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 0:50

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 1:54

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 1:34

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots

Earthquake rocks Oklahoma fire station 0:32

Earthquake rocks Oklahoma fire station

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

  • 'I hope people don't perceive this as 'Big Brother.''

    Wichita police are using cameras installed in the Old Town area for traffic enforcement. The cameras are monitored from the 5th floor of City Hall. (Travis Heying)

'I hope people don't perceive this as 'Big Brother.''

Wichita police are using cameras installed in the Old Town area for traffic enforcement. The cameras are monitored from the 5th floor of City Hall. (Travis Heying)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

 

The city installed the 70 cameras over the summer to monitor goings-on in Old Town, which has experienced periodic problems with shootings, fights and other crimes that tend to flare up around bars and nightclubs.

The system opened to favorable reviews from Old Town merchants, residents and workers.

But the city got a backlash in November when The Eagle learned that the $700,000 camera system was being used to monitor traffic and dispatch officers to write tickets for minor infractions.

On Tuesday, the City Council will consider a measure to spend $290,000 to expand camera coverage to other areas of the 1st Council District, which stretches from downtown to the northeastern part of the city.

City Council member Lavonta Williams, who is proposing the expansion, said she’s been assured the cameras won’t be used for minor matters.

“There is a camera ordinance being written, because what is it we really want the cameras to show us?” Williams said. “I don’t want to know that someone made a right turn and didn’t turn their signal on. And that’s not why we as a city began to look at cameras. It was definitely more than that and that ordinance is being written even as we speak.”

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay did not return a phone message seeking comment, but City Manager Robert Layton had foreshadowed changes in the use of cameras after the November controversy.

If the council approves expansion of camera coverage, the locations won’t be decided until after a period of public comment, Williams said.

It could be another site downtown, or a crime hot spot elsewhere in the 1st District, Williams said.

Williams said she’s particularly worried right now about the area around North Estelle, where last week, a 15-year-old girl got hit by a stray bullet from a gang shooting while walking through the living room in her home.

Funding for the expansion of camera coverage would come from the 1st District’s share of money the city got from selling the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

A possible alternative might be to deploy a system called “Shot Spotter,” according to a city report.

That system detects and provides police with location information when a firearm is discharged in a covered area, the report said.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Pause
Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:33

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 0:50

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 1:54

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 1:34

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots

Earthquake rocks Oklahoma fire station 0:32

Earthquake rocks Oklahoma fire station

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

  • Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

    Wichita Police are asking for anyone with details in relation to an early morning shooting to come forward. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

View more video

Local