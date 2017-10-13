.
Woman dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 6:36 AM

A 28-year-old Coffeyville woman died in a wreck about four miles south of Lola just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Lisa M. Strickland was northbound on U.S. 169 and crossed the center line, hitting a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a 38-year-old St. Mary’s man. He tried to move to the shoulder to avoid a collision, but Strickland’s vehicle continued across the lane and hit him head-on, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

U.S. 169 was closed in both directions for an hour while troopers investigated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

