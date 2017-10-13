Woman dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on

A 28-year-old Coffeyville woman died in a wreck about four miles south of Lola just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Lisa M. Strickland was northbound on U.S. 169 and crossed the center line, hitting a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a 38-year-old St. Mary’s man. He tried to move to the shoulder to avoid a collision, but Strickland’s vehicle continued across the lane and hit him head-on, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
U.S. 169 was closed in both directions for an hour while troopers investigated.
US 169 hwy is open both directions at milepost 64.9 following a fatal crash earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers to all involved.— Trooper Rick (@TrooperrickKHP) October 12, 2017
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments